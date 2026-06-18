Ulterior Motives in Reconstruction: The Radical Republicans, Jewish Networks, and the Reconstruction Amendments

Discover how the Reconstruction Amendments forever changed America’s constitutional foundation after the Civil War. Explore the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments that abolished slavery, established birthright citizenship, and protected voting rights, driven by Radical Republicans during a pivotal era of national transformation. This overview reveals the interplay of leadership, networks, and reforms that shaped post-war democracy and power dynamics.





Gain balanced historical insights into key figures, constitutional shifts, and lasting impacts on citizenship and equality in the United States.





Read the full essay at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/ulterior-motives-in-reconstruction

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