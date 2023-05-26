Democrat Politician Blasts Parent, Telling Him Teachers Know Best | Ep. 139

An email has surfaced from a New Hampshire lawmaker that shows him berating a parent, saying the reason kids are performing poorly in public school is because parents are terrible teachers, and he should just shut up, as he is not a professional educator.
