BASES2022 CONFERENCE PROMO CHAT 2nd July 2022

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Bases project 2022 International Conference, at Bouverie Car Park, North Street, Pewsey SN9 5ES, Friday July 8th to July 10th, starts 10-30am Friday
Features Key Note speaker Prof Valentina Zharkova of Solar Magnetic Fields implications for Earth.
Suppressed Science on the Ether, Politics, Pathways to Soul Freedom, Freed Press, Journalism and more
Tickets at Eventbrite BASES2022 Wiltshire