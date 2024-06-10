About This Skullcandy Crusher Evo Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Sensory Bass

>> What is Crusher Tech. Boost your bass with the sensory bass slider, mellow out or go all in skull crushing. Crusher Tech enhances your iPhone, Android or Computer audio experience

>> Feel the bass tuned to you - Listen to songs the way they were made to be heard. With the Personal Sound feature, the Crusher Evo analyzes your hearing and produces sound specifically for YOU

>> One fat battery with 40 hours of playtime. And with Rapid Charge technology, you get 4 hours of charge in 10 minutes with the included USB-C cable. Alternatively, stay connected at all times with the 3.5mm audio cable

>> Never lose your headphones again with Built-In Tile Technology. Be able to find your headphones in real-time with the Tile App

>> Includes a bonus Skullcandy charging cable

