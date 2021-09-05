Tony Byker - 'EkTø-GęŃę$is (SÖm3day NØw)

Something’s in the way

A wall inside our minds now

We’re blind now

The streets they burn in vain

The crowds have gone away

Relief is on it’s way now,

Someday day now

The heavens turn to grey

Ooh the pain now

Is all that’s in me

Ooh the pain now

Is all that’s in me

The needle’s on it’s way

The mark is on it’s way now

Someday now

The clouds replaced by spray

Rows of embryos

Cultured for perfection

Selection

The serpant’s tongue controls the broken souls

Plugged in the matrix

Biometric sensors mining their crypto

Harvesting our life force

Enslaving mankind and feasting on souls

Ooh the pain now

Is all that’s in me

Ooh the pain now

Is all that’s in me