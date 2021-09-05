BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tony Byker - 'EkTø-GęŃę$is (SÖm3day NØw)
Tony Byker
Tony Byker
7 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • September 05, 2021
Something’s in the way
A wall inside our minds now
We’re blind now
The streets they burn in vain
The crowds have gone away
Relief is on it’s way now,
Someday day now
The heavens turn to grey
Ooh the pain now
Is all that’s in me
Ooh the pain now
Is all that’s in me
The needle’s on it’s way
The mark is on it’s way now
Someday now
The clouds replaced by spray
Rows of embryos
Cultured for perfection
Selection
The serpant’s tongue controls the broken souls
Plugged in the matrix
Biometric sensors mining their crypto
Harvesting our life force
Enslaving mankind and feasting on souls
Ooh the pain now
Is all that’s in me
Ooh the pain now
Is all that’s in me
Keywords
scamdemicconvid1984clotshotviral-fraudgerm-theory-hoax
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia-China partnership reaches &#8220;unprecedentedly high level&#8221; as bilateral trade surges

Russia-China partnership reaches “unprecedentedly high level” as bilateral trade surges

Willow Tohi
Pennsylvania Senate Committee Advances Age-Verification Bill SB 603

Pennsylvania Senate Committee Advances Age-Verification Bill SB 603

Edison Reed
Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Garrison Vance
DEFEND IP Legislation Seeks New Powers to Block Foreign Piracy Websites

DEFEND IP Legislation Seeks New Powers to Block Foreign Piracy Websites

Edison Reed
Pope Leo XIV calls artists to unite against AI, warns of cultural &#8220;homogenization&#8221;

Pope Leo XIV calls artists to unite against AI, warns of cultural “homogenization”

Belle Carter
Pilot Admits Alleged Plan to Crash Flydubai Flight in Israel After Midair Attack

Pilot Admits Alleged Plan to Crash Flydubai Flight in Israel After Midair Attack

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy