Tony Byker - 'EkTø-GęŃę$is (SÖm3day NØw)

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Tony Byker - 'EkTø-GęŃę$is (SÖm3day NØw)
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0 view • September 05, 2021
Something’s in the way
A wall inside our minds now
We’re blind now
The streets they burn in vain
The crowds have gone away
Relief is on it’s way now,
Someday day now
The heavens turn to grey
Ooh the pain now
Is all that’s in me
Ooh the pain now
Is all that’s in me
The needle’s on it’s way
The mark is on it’s way now
Someday now
The clouds replaced by spray
Rows of embryos
Cultured for perfection
Selection
The serpant’s tongue controls the broken souls
Plugged in the matrix
Biometric sensors mining their crypto
Harvesting our life force
Enslaving mankind and feasting on souls
Ooh the pain now
Is all that’s in me
Ooh the pain now
Is all that’s in me
A wall inside our minds now
We’re blind now
The streets they burn in vain
The crowds have gone away
Relief is on it’s way now,
Someday day now
The heavens turn to grey
Ooh the pain now
Is all that’s in me
Ooh the pain now
Is all that’s in me
The needle’s on it’s way
The mark is on it’s way now
Someday now
The clouds replaced by spray
Rows of embryos
Cultured for perfection
Selection
The serpant’s tongue controls the broken souls
Plugged in the matrix
Biometric sensors mining their crypto
Harvesting our life force
Enslaving mankind and feasting on souls
Ooh the pain now
Is all that’s in me
Ooh the pain now
Is all that’s in me
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