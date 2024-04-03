Katie Halper: Gaza Is A Horror Film - Palestinian Writer Susan Abulhawa (mirrored clip)

Mirrored clip from YouTube channel Katie Halper at:-
Palestinian novelist, poet and activist Susan Abulhawa reports back from her recent trip to Gaza where she observed the fallout of Israel's genocidal war first hand.
00:00 Intro2:47 Susan's NEED to be in Gaza4:30 The contribution Susan made to help Palestine5:47 The writing of Palestinian youth9:58 What Susan witnessed in Gaza15:15 The Lies Israel Spews16:35 Palestinian woman RESCUES her husband from IOF22:44 How Israel dismantles people's humanity27:35 The DESTRUCTION of aid to Gaza 32:30 Israel BOMBS World Central Kitchen trucks 37:45 Why Biden CAN'T be reelected 41:32 Hillary Clinton says "Get Over Yourselves" to people unhappy with Biden49:50 IOF soldiers ordered to "Shoot anything that moves"
Susan Abulhawa is a Palestinian American writer and human rights activist. She is the author of Mornings in Jenin, which was translated into 32 languages and sold more than a million copies, The Blue Between Sky And Water and Against the Loveless World. She is the founder of Playgrounds for Palestine and the executive director of Palestine Writes (https://palestinewrites.org/).
