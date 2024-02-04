Ramona das Apfelwürmchen (1989, PC)

Ramona das Apfelwürmchen (Romand the Little Apple Worm) is an arcade game developed by German programmer Arno Damberger and released as a shareware game. Damberger wrote the game to learn C and to contribute it to a competion held by boeder, a German company publishing software, computer supllies and accessories.



The game is a variant of Snake. You control Ramona, who constantly moves forward, by going left and right. You need to collect all apples on screen. For eats apple Ramona eats she becomes longer. If Ramona collides with a wall or heself, you loose a life. Once all apples are eaten, the exit opens and you need to steer your worm through it to enter the next stage. There is also a timer which will go up. Once the timer's gauge is full, another apple appears. If you collect an apple while the timer is not full yet, it will be set back to zero.

