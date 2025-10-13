© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hamas leader Basem Naim on Tony Blair:
We Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims and maybe others around the world have bad memories of him.
We can still remember his role in killing, causing thousands or millions of deaths to innocent civilians in Afghanistan and Iraq.
We can still remember him very well after destroying Iraq and Afghanistan.
All Palestinians have a very negative image of him. I don't think he will be very welcomed.
Source @Real World News
