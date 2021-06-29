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Canada: The HORROR of the VAX side effects and SUICIDES every day (Strong pics)[29.06.2021]
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91 views • June 29, 2021
VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED - It's a shame you have to come to a little channel like mine to learn the TRUTH because the MEDIA refuses to tell you the true facts.
These lying scumbags have to come down soon but the public still seems to be buying up all this Scamdemic bullshit and until they catch on to what's really happening, this ain't gonna end anytime soon.
More and more folks will just have to keep dying unfortunately.
wil paranormal
41717 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SdJHSQRgu3Gy/
These lying scumbags have to come down soon but the public still seems to be buying up all this Scamdemic bullshit and until they catch on to what's really happening, this ain't gonna end anytime soon.
More and more folks will just have to keep dying unfortunately.
wil paranormal
41717 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SdJHSQRgu3Gy/
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