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-- CITIZEN OR SLAVE? YOUR CHOICE --
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110 views • May 27, 2021
-- CITIZEN OR SLAVE? YOUR CHOICE --
"I will more than happily follow sensible public health guidelines, but refuse to be infantilised & enslaved by arbitrary & unconstitutional government edicts that suppress...freedom of association, freedom of movement, & freedom of religion."
-- CITIZEN OR SLAVE? YOUR CHOICE --
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/n1rmW03lI0Eg/
"I will more than happily follow sensible public health guidelines, but refuse to be infantilised & enslaved by arbitrary & unconstitutional government edicts that suppress...freedom of association, freedom of movement, & freedom of religion."
-- CITIZEN OR SLAVE? YOUR CHOICE --
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/n1rmW03lI0Eg/
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