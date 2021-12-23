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Chris Sky Exposes Bill Gates, George Soros, And The Medical Tyranny Cabal
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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The Pete Santilli Show Episode 2743 6 PM with special guest Chris Sky who joins Pete to discuss his continued fight against the Covid medical tyranny. Share this far and wide!

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healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemicgeorge soroslabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liescovid 19chris sky
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