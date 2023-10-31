Create New Account
Prophecy Update from Petra Perry Stone
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago

Perry Stone


Oct 31, 2023


Perry explains why scholars believe a remnant of Jews will flee to Petra during the Tribulation. Taped on location in Petra, the mountain fortress in Jordan!

#perrystone #mannafest #prophecy


Perry Stone or anyone from our ministry will never comment on YouTube asking for money. If you see someone do this, it is a SCAM, and please report it to YouTube directly. Thank you!


PSM Website: https://perrystone.org/

PSTV: https://perrystone.tv/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/perrystonevoe/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/perrystonevoe


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-cqucMk8nI

Keywords
christianprophecyisraeljewstribulationremnantperry stonepetraflee

