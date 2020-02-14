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PLANET X - YAHUVEH GOD'S Coming Prophetic Weapon Against The Satanic Elite - (Prophecy 72)
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93 views • February 14, 2020
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Amightywind Prophecy 72 - Planet X excerpts
This is the Prophecy: "Foolish man to think you can use mathematics to calculate the date that I, YAHUVEH will use a planet in MY wrath to cause mass destruction to MY enemies. A word of prophetic warning to the rich and powerful who think they will be safe in the underground cities full of your treasures stored up, delicacies of food, etc. The underground cities you built and are still building will be your watery tombs and you shall die with your treasures of earth and I, YAHUVEH, have delayed that judgment for the prayers of the true believers in YAHUSHUA's Name, those obedient, walking Holy before ME will be spared and I have had mercy thus far for the sake of MY Children that call out for more time to reach more souls for the Kingdom of Heaven.
Judgment is delayed but not stopped and it is I, YAHUVEH, alone that will calculate the date when MY wrath hits the earth. I, YAHUVEH, have delayed the judgment to confound and shame those that built the underground cities thinking only of themselves, proving that I, YAHUVEH, alone is Judge over who will live and who will die and who will enter Heaven and who will go to hell.
Remember I, YAHUVEH, send forth MY Apostles and Prophets to warn before I send MY wrath. It is your choice whether you listen and obey but know this, all shall reap what they have sown good seed and bad seed alike."
***
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
Amightywind Prophecy 72 - Planet X excerpts
This is the Prophecy: "Foolish man to think you can use mathematics to calculate the date that I, YAHUVEH will use a planet in MY wrath to cause mass destruction to MY enemies. A word of prophetic warning to the rich and powerful who think they will be safe in the underground cities full of your treasures stored up, delicacies of food, etc. The underground cities you built and are still building will be your watery tombs and you shall die with your treasures of earth and I, YAHUVEH, have delayed that judgment for the prayers of the true believers in YAHUSHUA's Name, those obedient, walking Holy before ME will be spared and I have had mercy thus far for the sake of MY Children that call out for more time to reach more souls for the Kingdom of Heaven.
Judgment is delayed but not stopped and it is I, YAHUVEH, alone that will calculate the date when MY wrath hits the earth. I, YAHUVEH, have delayed the judgment to confound and shame those that built the underground cities thinking only of themselves, proving that I, YAHUVEH, alone is Judge over who will live and who will die and who will enter Heaven and who will go to hell.
Remember I, YAHUVEH, send forth MY Apostles and Prophets to warn before I send MY wrath. It is your choice whether you listen and obey but know this, all shall reap what they have sown good seed and bad seed alike."
***
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
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