BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bill Gates Convinces Government To 'Force-Jab' Public by Adding mRNA to Everyday Food
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
293 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
550 views • 9 months ago

Globalist billionaire and self-appointed world health czar Bill Gates, has convinced the government to allow him to “force-jab” the public by adding mRNA to essential and everyday food items consumed by everybody in society.

According to Gates, the future of vaccination looks more like taking a breath of fresh air, drinking a glass of water, or eating a salad than getting a shot in the arm.

Gates and the Big Pharma cartel understand that the public are actively opposed to receiving regular mRNA booster shots, so they are finding new and deceitful ways to force vaxx the public without consent.

Keywords
big pharmanewsdepopulationbill gatesglobal elitetrending newswefcovid jabsmrna foodair vaxx
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy