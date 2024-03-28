Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ben Bergquam: This is how Dems want you to live. They have abandoned the American people.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2227 Subscribers
Shop now
75 views
Published 15 hours ago

Real America’s Voice News | Ben Bergquam shows how the illegal aliens are occupying high rise hotels and makeshift shelters in heated buildings in a Chicago winter, served three meals a day for free... While a few blocks away the homeless are living under an overpass on concrete in tents.


 This is how Democrats want you to live. They have abandoned the American people and invited in your illegal replacements. Listen to the homeless guys at the end! Powerful!


#Chicago #Illinois #MAGACOUNTRY #Trump2024 Law and Border


https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1773138947700621473?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket