Ben Bergquam: This is how Dems want you to live. They have abandoned the American people.

Real America’s Voice News | Ben Bergquam shows how the illegal aliens are occupying high rise hotels and makeshift shelters in heated buildings in a Chicago winter, served three meals a day for free... While a few blocks away the homeless are living under an overpass on concrete in tents.





This is how Democrats want you to live. They have abandoned the American people and invited in your illegal replacements. Listen to the homeless guys at the end! Powerful!





#Chicago #Illinois #MAGACOUNTRY #Trump2024 Law and Border





https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1773138947700621473?s=20