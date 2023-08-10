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Can you bury a loved one in your back yard to avoid taxes and property theft? Possibly (Links below)
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1626 views • August 10, 2023

Jim Crenshaw


Aug 10, 2023


Some context on this video:

https://www.dailydot.com/news/backyard-burial-tax-hack/

(Interesting info but in her last paragraph she gives a reason why it cannot be done). Keep digging 😋😜🤪


I don't know if all of what she is saying is true. However I have started researching just to see what might be what. I started my search here:

How You Can Be Buried on Your Own Property In All 50 States

https://www.romemonuments.com/home-burials


I don't have anyone to bury at the moment. Most have died from the covid shots already or are friends that were stupid and took the shots and are in the process of dying from various causes. But I wonder if you were to bury Fluffy or Rover in the back yard and filed all the paperwork could you could accomplish the same thing? A cemetery is a cemetery right? Just the way my mind works.


In your research you are going to find many who say you cannot do it for this or that reason. Keep in mind most have no idea about rights, their rights or how to defend them. They are inside the box. Some may actually call their local governments get told no and why (this most surely would be the case every time) and decide it cannot be done. Keep in mind the legal but unlawful for profit corporation ALWAYS SAY NO, regardless of if they even know why.


Any city will push back on this you can be assured. This is a revenue loss for them. They don't like it when you stop their thievery. If you push back harder (as I often do) then you find amazing things are possible. They will not just lay down and say go ahead. They never do.


Here is some Michigan law for you:

The private burial ground has the following protections under MCL 128.112:


1. No sale, judgment or decree can be made with the effect of diverting the purpose or object of said grant for private burial ground


2. It shall not be taxed for ANY purpose.


3. It shall not be subject to any sale for taxes or any execution, attachment, or other order of sale made by any court


4. Any deed made by said trustees or their successors, or upon any sale made for taxes, or upon any execution, or decree, or order of sale made by any court of said lands or any part thereof, or any tenements, tombs, or other structures, thereon and appurtenant thereto, shall be void and shall convey no interest or title to the grantee named in such deed.


It gets more interesting from there. Don't have someone even a lawyer say you cannot do this. No is the beginning of maybe and maybes lead to YES.


For those of you who just think I throw out videos or mirror them with no research thought or knowledge...wrong. I usually have already researched the crap out of a topic over the past 10 years and I won't usually do yours for you. That is why I seldom put in links to my research. I was taught to go find it myself as there are many benefits to doing so and that is a very true statement. I have in this case provided you with some thoughts and a start because that is where I am with this. Good luck!


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/02steJ4zYbbE/

Keywords
burialbackyardavoid taxesloved onejim crenshawburyprperty theft
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