In 2008, Donald Trump said that GW Bush should have been impeached for lying to Americans and getting the country into a war.

In 2008, Donald Trump said that George W. Bush should have been impeached for lying to Americans and getting the country into a war.

(Said GW got us into a war with LIES... sounds familiar...) Cynthia

Adding, forwarded from Jackson Hinkle:

BREAKING: Every country has REFUSED to help Trump REOPEN the Strait of Hormuz

🇩🇪 Germany: "What does Trump expect from a handful of European frigates that the powerful US Navy can't do? This is not our war, and we didn't start it"

🇦🇺 Australia: "We won’t be sending a ship to the Strait of Hormuz"

🇬🇧 UK: "Reopening the Strait is not a simple task. The UK will not be drawn into a wider war"

🇫🇷 France: "There is no question of sending any vessels to the Strait of Hormuz"

🇯🇵 Japan: "Circumstances do not warrant military participation from Japan”

🇰🇷 South Korea: "We are closely monitoring President Trump’s remarks"