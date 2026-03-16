In 2008, Donald Trump said that GW Bush should have been impeached for lying to Americans and getting the country into a war.

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In 2008, Donald Trump said that George W. Bush should have been impeached for lying to Americans and getting the country into a war.
(Said GW got us into a war with LIES... sounds familiar...) Cynthia
Adding, forwarded from Jackson Hinkle:
BREAKING: Every country has REFUSED to help Trump REOPEN the Strait of Hormuz
🇩🇪 Germany: "What does Trump expect from a handful of European frigates that the powerful US Navy can't do? This is not our war, and we didn't start it"
🇦🇺 Australia: "We won’t be sending a ship to the Strait of Hormuz"
🇬🇧 UK: "Reopening the Strait is not a simple task. The UK will not be drawn into a wider war"
🇫🇷 France: "There is no question of sending any vessels to the Strait of Hormuz"
🇯🇵 Japan: "Circumstances do not warrant military participation from Japan”
🇰🇷 South Korea: "We are closely monitoring President Trump’s remarks"