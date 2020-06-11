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The Best Thing That Could Have Happened In The World Today Was Bringing Attention to a Mistake
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39 views • June 11, 2020
General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs (https://www.jcs.mil/About/) made a HUGE mistake last Monday by appearing in Lafayette Square with Trump. The significance of this error is clarified by Annie Jacobsen, author of Operation Paperclip. This book and a little thought from the reader will link the Nazi scientists to the CIA, the Pentagon and the Allied Forces.
Learn the ABC's that were transferred from the Nazi's to the "free world," here: https://www.c-span.org/video/?317955-1/operation-paperclip
Learn the ABC's that were transferred from the Nazi's to the "free world," here: https://www.c-span.org/video/?317955-1/operation-paperclip
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