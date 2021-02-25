2/25/2021 -- Earthquakes spread around WHOLE PLANET in 7 days time -- Waiting on big event this week

We're on day 7 of a 7-10 day watch... technically we still keep watch for 3 more days.. but with the large M8.0 event not striking by day 7.. we have to look for where the energy is spreading....Apparently in the 7 days since my last upload, a spread of noteworthy M5.0+ earthquakes spread across the whole planet, all the way around Antarctica, around the Indo-Australian plate, around the middle East, going into Europe.. and also spreading up to Japan, Alaska, and over into the USA coastline.Additionally the exact same sized spread went across South America.. going down to the South Sandwich Islands.Now we wait...... just a few days tops until every warning expires.Shared from and subscribe to:Dutch Sinse