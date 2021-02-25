© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2/25/2021 -- Earthquakes spread around WHOLE PLANET in 7 days time -- Waiting on big event this week
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • February 26, 2021
We're on day 7 of a 7-10 day watch... technically we still keep watch for 3 more days.. but with the large M8.0 event not striking by day 7.. we have to look for where the energy is spreading....
Apparently in the 7 days since my last upload, a spread of noteworthy M5.0+ earthquakes spread across the whole planet, all the way around Antarctica, around the Indo-Australian plate, around the middle East, going into Europe.. and also spreading up to Japan, Alaska, and over into the USA coastline.
Additionally the exact same sized spread went across South America.. going down to the South Sandwich Islands.
Now we wait...... just a few days tops until every warning expires.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Apparently in the 7 days since my last upload, a spread of noteworthy M5.0+ earthquakes spread across the whole planet, all the way around Antarctica, around the Indo-Australian plate, around the middle East, going into Europe.. and also spreading up to Japan, Alaska, and over into the USA coastline.
Additionally the exact same sized spread went across South America.. going down to the South Sandwich Islands.
Now we wait...... just a few days tops until every warning expires.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.