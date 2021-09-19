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God's Promise | God's Plan | God's Program
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12 views • September 19, 2021
Can you explain life in the Kingdom? What will we be doing during those 1,000 years?
A full description of life in the Kingdom would require a very lengthy explanation, but fortunately VBVMI already offers such a description in our Revelation Bible study (see Lessons 20B & 20C.
https://versebyverseministry.org/lessons/revelation-2020-lesson-20b
https://versebyverseministry.org/lessons/revelation-2020-lesson-20c
A full description of life in the Kingdom would require a very lengthy explanation, but fortunately VBVMI already offers such a description in our Revelation Bible study (see Lessons 20B & 20C.
https://versebyverseministry.org/lessons/revelation-2020-lesson-20b
https://versebyverseministry.org/lessons/revelation-2020-lesson-20c
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