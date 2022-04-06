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Technologies ultimes... Technologies interdites
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20 views • April 06, 2022
2 avril 2022 : https://odysee.com/88_Technologies-ultimes:7ec0b09f6cc97e4a2f38ba26d36c477eae037d83
AGORA TVNEWS : https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5
Les technologies ultimes…
Un élément essentiel pour la survie de l’humanité !
Ecoutez attentivement…
Vidéo sur la fusion froide :
https://odysee.com/@JasperMader:d/energie-profusion-c-est-possible:2
Les lits médicaux quantiques :
https://www.theraneo.com/bonaly-video-4327-lits-medicaux-et-technologie-quantique.html?fbclid=IwAR3lEmSXE0w-WosMasFL2-K_NLUUcnyUsGlOXAAFo5mJmdIugMAmm5vC5v8
AGORA TVNEWS : https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5
Les technologies ultimes…
Un élément essentiel pour la survie de l’humanité !
Ecoutez attentivement…
Vidéo sur la fusion froide :
https://odysee.com/@JasperMader:d/energie-profusion-c-est-possible:2
Les lits médicaux quantiques :
https://www.theraneo.com/bonaly-video-4327-lits-medicaux-et-technologie-quantique.html?fbclid=IwAR3lEmSXE0w-WosMasFL2-K_NLUUcnyUsGlOXAAFo5mJmdIugMAmm5vC5v8
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