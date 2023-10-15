This Lithium Tech Can Drop Battery Prices by 50%!

Two Bit da Vinci





Oct 14, 2023





We have a huge Lithium problem, with skyrocketing demand, can we possibly secure enough supply? This is a question I've been thinking about, starting with where Lithium even comes from. If we want to see batteries in homes and cars, well, we'll need to figure this out. So I flew out to Austin Texas to meet with a company called EnergyX who says they have the answer.





It turns out most lithium is collected in brine pools, and only around 30% of the available Lithium is actually extracted. This process is wasteful, and takes months to years to complete. Its these sorts of reasons why Lithium prices have become so unstable and skyrockted to as high as $80,000 per ton! The reality is, we'll never have a $20,000 EV that's got great range, if we can't sort out these sorts of foundational challenges.





So how does it work, and what might it mean for the future of Lithium? Let's figure this out together!





Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

0:58 - EnergyX Process

2:15 - Stage1: Absorption

3:15 - Stage2: Extraction

6:17 - Stage3: Membranes

8:00 - How it starts

10:00 - The Opportunity





