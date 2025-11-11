BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Racist! The Word That Conquered the West | Celina
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10133 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
127 views • 1 day ago

"Racist! The Word That Conquered the West" exposes how the term "racist" was weaponized by globalist elites-inspired by Jewish intellectuals like Leon Trotsky and Franz Boas-to silence Western men. Trotsky's seminal work, "The History of the Russian Revolution" (1930-1932), laid the groundwork for its post-WWII adoption by Western intellectuals. The utopian vision of interchangeable citizens, championed by figures like George Soros, has frayed social bonds, eroded trust, and fueled polarization. Decades of mass immigration-often pushed by Jewish advocacy groups like the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS)-have led to parallel societies. Western leaders' multiculturalism, shaped by Jewish thinkers like Herbert Marcuse, masquerades as moral law. Reality will strike back, as evidenced by Yugoslavia's brutal ethnic wars-fostered by a communist regime heavily influenced by Jewish ideologues. The West faces an ominous future unless it acknowledges the importance of cohesion, trust, and common identity-values increasingly undermined by the very elites who claim to represent them.

Views expressed in this video reflect historical perspectives and do not necessarily represent the platform’s or uploader’s stance.

Release Date: 2025

...............

🔗 All Credit To Celina: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8z3brB1aMU

🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator: buymeacoffee.com/celina10101

...............

📖 Read - The History Of The Russian Revolution By Leon Trotsky ► HERE: https://archive.org/details/dli.ernet.15556/mode/2up

...............

Mirrored - Just a Dude

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
multiculturalismimmigration reformracistcultural marxismwhite genocidediversity is our strengthleon trotskywestern declinecelinafranz boas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy