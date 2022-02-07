Live Aid - 1985 Concert [Part 1] Music Video

Billed as "the day music changed history," the Live Aid concerts of July 13, 1985, were held to raise money to fight the horrifying famines sweeping Africa. The brainchild of Bob Geldof and representing the efforts of countless musicians and technicians, Live Aid was a genuine and inspiring effort to help the victims of an overwhelming calamity.



Featuring:

Coldstream Guards - Royal Salute

Status Quo - Rockin All Over the World

Status Quo - Caroline

Style Council - Internationalists

Style Council - Walls Came Tumbling

Boomtown Rats - I Don't Like Mondays

Boomtown Rats - Drag Me Down

Adam Ant - Vive Le Rock

Ultravox - Dancing with Tears in My Eyes

Ultravox - Vienna

Spandau Ballet - Only When You Leave

Spandau Ballet - True

Elvis Costello - All You Need Is Love

Nik Kershaw - Wouldn't It Be Good

Sade - Your Love is King

Sting - Roxanne

Phil Collins - Against All Odds

Sting and Phil Colins - Every Breath You Take

Howard Jones - Hide and Seek

Brian Ferry - Slave to Love

Brian Ferry - Jealous Guy

Paul Young - Do They Know It's Christmas

Paul Young - Come Back and Stay

Paul Young and Alison Moyet - Thats the Way Love is

Paul Young - Every Time You Go Away

Bryan Adams - Kids Wanna Rock

Bryan Adams - Summer of 69

U2 - Sunday Bloody Sunday

U2 - Bad