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Live Aid - 1985 Concert [Part 1] Music Video
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23 views • February 07, 2022
Billed as "the day music changed history," the Live Aid concerts of July 13, 1985, were held to raise money to fight the horrifying famines sweeping Africa. The brainchild of Bob Geldof and representing the efforts of countless musicians and technicians, Live Aid was a genuine and inspiring effort to help the victims of an overwhelming calamity.
Featuring:
Coldstream Guards - Royal Salute
Status Quo - Rockin All Over the World
Status Quo - Caroline
Style Council - Internationalists
Style Council - Walls Came Tumbling
Boomtown Rats - I Don't Like Mondays
Boomtown Rats - Drag Me Down
Adam Ant - Vive Le Rock
Ultravox - Dancing with Tears in My Eyes
Ultravox - Vienna
Spandau Ballet - Only When You Leave
Spandau Ballet - True
Elvis Costello - All You Need Is Love
Nik Kershaw - Wouldn't It Be Good
Sade - Your Love is King
Sting - Roxanne
Phil Collins - Against All Odds
Sting and Phil Colins - Every Breath You Take
Howard Jones - Hide and Seek
Brian Ferry - Slave to Love
Brian Ferry - Jealous Guy
Paul Young - Do They Know It's Christmas
Paul Young - Come Back and Stay
Paul Young and Alison Moyet - Thats the Way Love is
Paul Young - Every Time You Go Away
Bryan Adams - Kids Wanna Rock
Bryan Adams - Summer of 69
U2 - Sunday Bloody Sunday
U2 - Bad
Featuring:
Coldstream Guards - Royal Salute
Status Quo - Rockin All Over the World
Status Quo - Caroline
Style Council - Internationalists
Style Council - Walls Came Tumbling
Boomtown Rats - I Don't Like Mondays
Boomtown Rats - Drag Me Down
Adam Ant - Vive Le Rock
Ultravox - Dancing with Tears in My Eyes
Ultravox - Vienna
Spandau Ballet - Only When You Leave
Spandau Ballet - True
Elvis Costello - All You Need Is Love
Nik Kershaw - Wouldn't It Be Good
Sade - Your Love is King
Sting - Roxanne
Phil Collins - Against All Odds
Sting and Phil Colins - Every Breath You Take
Howard Jones - Hide and Seek
Brian Ferry - Slave to Love
Brian Ferry - Jealous Guy
Paul Young - Do They Know It's Christmas
Paul Young - Come Back and Stay
Paul Young and Alison Moyet - Thats the Way Love is
Paul Young - Every Time You Go Away
Bryan Adams - Kids Wanna Rock
Bryan Adams - Summer of 69
U2 - Sunday Bloody Sunday
U2 - Bad
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