EPOCH TV | Republicans Move on Contempt Charges for FBI Director; Taliban Using US Weapons Against Iran
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago |
EPOCH TV   | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp

Republicans Move on Contempt Charges for FBI Director; Taliban Using US Weapons Against Iran


Watch the full episode 👉 https://ept.ms/InContemptCR

Republicans are now moving to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress. The House Oversight Committee previously gave Wray six days to provide a document that they claim shows evidence against Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family. After having not handed over the document, the charge is now going forward.

Meanwhile, the Taliban is threatening war against Iran over a water dispute, and is already engaging in skirmishes with small arms. They’re doing so with the weapons and military vehicles the United States left behind.

And in other news, former President Donald Trump is now claiming that if he wins reelection, he will end birth tourism on day one. This would bring an end to migrant incentives, where any child born on U.S. soil automatically receives American citizenship and can then bring in other family members using chain migration.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories, and answer questions from the audience.





fbi directorbiden crime familyepoch tvjosh philippcross roadschris wray in contempt

