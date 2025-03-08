BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stop Eating Delusion Ice Cream! Ryan Veli interview
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
206 followers
Follow
0
126 views • 1 month ago

https://www.bitchute.com/video/79E0qYuOICw0/

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1898190466664829155?t=P50xeyKCMwND1yZ_GDDqzA&s=19


Symbiotic Autonomous Systems

An FDC Initiative

White Paper

November 2017 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Symbiotic+Autonomous+Systems+An+FDC+Initiative+White+Paper+November+2017&source=android&summary=1&conversation=e02ca8eaf537855baf997c

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1897430579941183834?t=4pC_8f-1rivBICJK2Rq0RA&s=19


WHY IS 6G SO IMPORTANT TO EVERY HUMAN ON THE PLANET? WHAT IS IT & HOW DOES IT WORK? https://rumble.com/v6q72dg-406796740.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1895539851409440868?t=ukMG45pJT6_KU6ALd_-q0w&s=19


WHAT DOES ISRAEL, CANADA, EUROPEAN UNION AND USA ALL HAVE IN COMMON FROM HORIZON 2020-2030 FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION? https://rumble.com/v6pwjls-406305856.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1894840807754002688?t=9_N_9h7Dcy41QvOLWyBp5w&s=19


CAN'T FIND SOLUTIONS UNTIL EVERYONE IS WILLING TO IDENTIFY AND ACKNOWLEDGE THE REAL PROBLEM! BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE #HORIZON2020

https://rumble.com/v6pmf56-405833514.html

1. https://search.brave.com/search?q=Isreal+Leading+The+Bioconvergence+Revolution&source=android&summary=1&conversation=c5857ccdc74e30469718d8

2. https://search.brave.com/search?q=policy+horizons+canada+biodigital+convergence&source=android&summary=1&conversation=4bd34667c02148188b5cd5

3. https://search.brave.com/search?q=biodigital+convergence+standardization+iec&source=android&summary=1&conversation=2201e79f0335b5709fb160

4. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/11771801221090748

.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1894144584873038239?t=zEXaqg1x7kl76gO3vuMp0g&s=19


iobnt 6g ieee https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+6g+ieee&source=android&summary=1&conversation=e4d9048255b7662bb83b89

.

ASK YOURSELVES WHY THEY WON'T SPEAK ABOUT ITU-IMT2030 6G UPGRADES!

.

FULL VIDEO: https://rumble.com/v6osk33-404440239.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


