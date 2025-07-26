BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Melbourne Freedom Rally 26 July 2025
Lightpath
Lightpath
23 followers
Follow
5 views • 1 day ago

This video has words from the heart with the megaphone, plus casual comments from some of the other freedom members. The topics were on current events and challenges, discussing the rally the following day (organised by Nick Patterson) and another rally for "Save our Children" at Flagstaff Gardens (12pm) next Saturday. Another topic was our Prime Minister's failure to have the Port of Darwin returned to Australian sovereignty (from Chinese control). There is some dodgy stuff behind that one, especially how we gave it away in the first place. 

Keywords
freedomcurrent eventsrallymelbournewordsmegaphoneport of darwinaustralian sovereignty
