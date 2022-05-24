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🇼𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 – America – Will the sheep lead the entire herd to slaughter - Probably
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40 views • May 24, 2022
As long as there’s false promises made or a new iPhone out– Most Americans will willingly bend over and shout out insert here. Hope this angers everyone – but with low views and lack of dissemination, I doubt it. . . . . . .
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Source: Maria Zeee – 𝙏𝙤 𝙬𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙀𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙧𝙚 𝙑𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤 – Link Below. - .
https://rumble.com/v15we5d-karen-kingston-monkeypox-vaids-who-global-enslavement-and-future-lockdowns.html
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Source: Maria Zeee – 𝙏𝙤 𝙬𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙀𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙧𝙚 𝙑𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤 – Link Below. - .
https://rumble.com/v15we5d-karen-kingston-monkeypox-vaids-who-global-enslavement-and-future-lockdowns.html
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