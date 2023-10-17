MIRRORED from https://twitter.com/Aldanmarki/status/1714006592662757520?s=20
Video released by Hamas' armed wing Al-Qassam shows 21-year-old captive Mia Shim being treated for her wounds, including a video appeal she made in Hebrew.
You can hear Israeli airstrikes go off in the background as she speaks.
English subtitles added
