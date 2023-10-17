Create New Account
Video Released By Hamas' Armed Wing Al-Qassam Shows 21-Year-Old Captive Mia Shim
Published 21 hours ago

MIRRORED from https://twitter.com/Aldanmarki/status/1714006592662757520?s=20

Video released by Hamas' armed wing Al-Qassam shows 21-year-old captive Mia Shim being treated for her wounds, including a video appeal she made in Hebrew.

You can hear Israeli airstrikes go off in the background as she speaks.

English subtitles added

 

israelpalestinehamascaptive mia shim

