Throwback: Wikipedia guided by Israel, former PM admits - Candace Owens, past 2025 clip

Wikipedia guided by Israel, former PM admits

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has described a training program for Wikipedia editors aimed at shaping coverage of Israel-related topics.

💬 “Israel has arranged an instruction day for Wiki editors. The goal is to teach people how to edit Wikipedia, which is the number-one source of information in the world today,” he said.

He added that when people search for topics like the Gaza Flotilla, “we want to be the ones who influence what is written there.”