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Jim Marrs Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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38 views • July 12, 2020
To see the rest of this video go to https://www.getwisdom.com/jim-marrs-channeled-by-karl-mollison-21aug2018/
From http://www.jimmarrs.com/biography/
Jim Marrs December 5, 1943 – August 2, 2017
A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Mr. Marrs earned
a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from the
University of North Texas in 1966 and attended
Graduate School at Texas Tech in Lubbock for two
years more. He has worked for several Texas
newspapers, including the Fort Worth Star-
Telegram, where beginning in 1968 he served as
police reporter and general assignments reporter
covering stories locally, in Europe and the
Middle East.
After a leave of absence to serve with a Fourth
Army intelligence unit during the Vietnam War,
he became military and aerospace writer for the
newspaper and an investigative reporter. Since
1980, Mr. Marrs has been a free-lance writer,
author and public relations consultant. He also
published a rural weekly newspaper along with a
monthly tourism tabloid, a cable television
show and several videos.
In 2007, Mr. Marrs retired from the University
of Texas at Arlington where he had taught a
course on the Kennedy assassination since 1976.
In 1989, his book, Crossfire: The Plot That
Killed Kennedy, was published to critical
acclaim and reached the New York Times Paperback
Non-Fiction Best Seller list in mid-February
1992. It became a basis for the Oliver Stone
film JFK. Mr. Marrs served as a chief consultant
for both the film’s screenplay and production.
Beginning in 1992, Mr. Marrs spent three years
researching and completing a non-fiction book
on a top-secret government program involving
the psychic phenomenon known as remote viewing
only to have it mysteriously canceled as it was
going to press in the summer of 1995. Within two
months, the story of military-developed remote
viewing broke nationally in the Washington Post
after the CIA revealed the program but put their
own spin on psychic studies. Psi Spies was
finally published by New Page Books in 2007.
In May, 1997, Marrs’ in-depth investigation of
UFOs, Alien Agenda, was published by HarperCollins
Publishers. Mr. Marrs has been a featured speaker
at a number of national conferences including the
Annual International UFO Congress and the Annual
Gulf Breeze UFO Conference. It has been translated
into several foreign languages and become the top-
selling non-fiction UFO book in the world. He began
teaching a course on UFOs at the University of
Texas at Arlington in 2000.
Also in early 2000, HarperCollins published Rule
by Secrecy, which traced the hidden history that
connects modern secret societies to the Ancient
Mysteries. It too reached the New York Times Best
Seller list.
In 2003, his book The War on Freedom probed the
conspiracies of the 9/11 attacks and their aftermath.
It was released in 2006 under the title The Terror
Conspiracy. In mid-2008, his book The Rise of the
Fourth Reich, detailing the infiltration of National
Socialism into the USA, was published followed by a
study of mysteries entitled Above Top Secret.
An award-winning journalist, Mr. Marrs is listed
both in Who’s Who in the World and Who’s Who in
America. Mr. Marrs has won several writing and
photography awards including the Aviation/Aerospace
Writer’s Association’s National Writing Award and
Newsmaker of the Year Award from the Fort Worth
Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
In 1993, Mr. Marrs received Freedom Magazine’s Human
Rights Leadership Award.
Mr. Marrs has appeared on ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, CSPAN,
the Discovery, Learning and History Channels, This
Morning America, Geraldo, Montel Williams, Today,
Tech TV and The Larry King, George Noory and Art
Bell radio programs along with numerous national
and regional radio and TV shows. He is a former
president of the Press Club of Fort Worth and a
current member of the Society of Professional
Journalists, Sigma Delta Chi, and the Investigative
Reporters and Editors.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/19kSaZ6zNegpW2QEQkAXVWJ-U-BKUNV5B/view?usp=sharing
From http://www.jimmarrs.com/biography/
Jim Marrs December 5, 1943 – August 2, 2017
A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Mr. Marrs earned
a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from the
University of North Texas in 1966 and attended
Graduate School at Texas Tech in Lubbock for two
years more. He has worked for several Texas
newspapers, including the Fort Worth Star-
Telegram, where beginning in 1968 he served as
police reporter and general assignments reporter
covering stories locally, in Europe and the
Middle East.
After a leave of absence to serve with a Fourth
Army intelligence unit during the Vietnam War,
he became military and aerospace writer for the
newspaper and an investigative reporter. Since
1980, Mr. Marrs has been a free-lance writer,
author and public relations consultant. He also
published a rural weekly newspaper along with a
monthly tourism tabloid, a cable television
show and several videos.
In 2007, Mr. Marrs retired from the University
of Texas at Arlington where he had taught a
course on the Kennedy assassination since 1976.
In 1989, his book, Crossfire: The Plot That
Killed Kennedy, was published to critical
acclaim and reached the New York Times Paperback
Non-Fiction Best Seller list in mid-February
1992. It became a basis for the Oliver Stone
film JFK. Mr. Marrs served as a chief consultant
for both the film’s screenplay and production.
Beginning in 1992, Mr. Marrs spent three years
researching and completing a non-fiction book
on a top-secret government program involving
the psychic phenomenon known as remote viewing
only to have it mysteriously canceled as it was
going to press in the summer of 1995. Within two
months, the story of military-developed remote
viewing broke nationally in the Washington Post
after the CIA revealed the program but put their
own spin on psychic studies. Psi Spies was
finally published by New Page Books in 2007.
In May, 1997, Marrs’ in-depth investigation of
UFOs, Alien Agenda, was published by HarperCollins
Publishers. Mr. Marrs has been a featured speaker
at a number of national conferences including the
Annual International UFO Congress and the Annual
Gulf Breeze UFO Conference. It has been translated
into several foreign languages and become the top-
selling non-fiction UFO book in the world. He began
teaching a course on UFOs at the University of
Texas at Arlington in 2000.
Also in early 2000, HarperCollins published Rule
by Secrecy, which traced the hidden history that
connects modern secret societies to the Ancient
Mysteries. It too reached the New York Times Best
Seller list.
In 2003, his book The War on Freedom probed the
conspiracies of the 9/11 attacks and their aftermath.
It was released in 2006 under the title The Terror
Conspiracy. In mid-2008, his book The Rise of the
Fourth Reich, detailing the infiltration of National
Socialism into the USA, was published followed by a
study of mysteries entitled Above Top Secret.
An award-winning journalist, Mr. Marrs is listed
both in Who’s Who in the World and Who’s Who in
America. Mr. Marrs has won several writing and
photography awards including the Aviation/Aerospace
Writer’s Association’s National Writing Award and
Newsmaker of the Year Award from the Fort Worth
Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
In 1993, Mr. Marrs received Freedom Magazine’s Human
Rights Leadership Award.
Mr. Marrs has appeared on ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, CSPAN,
the Discovery, Learning and History Channels, This
Morning America, Geraldo, Montel Williams, Today,
Tech TV and The Larry King, George Noory and Art
Bell radio programs along with numerous national
and regional radio and TV shows. He is a former
president of the Press Club of Fort Worth and a
current member of the Society of Professional
Journalists, Sigma Delta Chi, and the Investigative
Reporters and Editors.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/19kSaZ6zNegpW2QEQkAXVWJ-U-BKUNV5B/view?usp=sharing
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