06/08/2023 Nicole on Grant Stinchfield Tonight: There was a mysterious fire breaking out hours after Miles Guo was removed from the apartment, the FBI agents were the only ones remaining on the premises. So far, we haven't heard anything from the FBI explaining the origin of the fire. So who set his apartment on fire? And what damages have been done and what documents or evidence have been destroyed? We need an explanation from the FBI.

06/08/2023 妮可做客 Grant Stinchfield Tonight 节目：在郭文贵被带离公寓几个小时后，其公寓突然发生了神秘火灾，现场只有FBI探员。迄今为止，FBI还没解释火灾的起因。到底是谁纵火的？造成了什么损害？有哪些文件或证据被毁坏了？我们需要FBI作出解释。

