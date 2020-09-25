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FLU SHOTS FOR DUMMIES
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182 views • September 25, 2020
FLU SHOTS FOR DUMMIES
As mainstream media pushes “Twin-demic” panic, claiming the only answer is the flu shot, Dr. Jim Meehan, MD, sits down with Del to thoroughly look at science behind the flu shot’s effectiveness and safety, providing everything you need to know to make an informed decision on whether to inject yourself and your kids this fall.
#FLUSHOTSFORDUMMIES #TWINDEMIC #FLUSEASON #COVID19
As mainstream media pushes “Twin-demic” panic, claiming the only answer is the flu shot, Dr. Jim Meehan, MD, sits down with Del to thoroughly look at science behind the flu shot’s effectiveness and safety, providing everything you need to know to make an informed decision on whether to inject yourself and your kids this fall.
#FLUSHOTSFORDUMMIES #TWINDEMIC #FLUSEASON #COVID19
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