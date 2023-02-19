WWIII & CIA Election Interference | The Revealing Ep. 10

World War III is upon us and we are in the midst of it.





In this episode of The Revealing join host Shavon Ayala as special guest Cynthia Chung tells of the first CIA sanctioned operations interfering with elections, assassinations and programming masses through educational reform. Get an idea of how international fascism has been used by elites across nations and time to subjugate the masses and how world wars have always had the design to and goal of recentralizing power and control in furtherance of a one world government.





Hear about some of NATO’s role and what really happened during and after WWII.





You can find the many resources Cynthia Chung and her husband Matt Ehret have out at https://canadianpatriot.org.





