The Knowledge of the Forever Time - Episode 2 (by Damon T. Berry)

Series creator, Damon T. Berry unveils his greatest and his most stunning work to date. The knowledge of the 50,000 year old Cave Paintings is so profound and so staggering to the mind that it is impossible to walk away from it the same way you came to it.. The film opens with the howling voices of the last 50,000 years, and believe it or not, their voices are actually screams of fear and desperation. Every cave painting of a cow or horse is actually an encrypted prehistoric message, and these messages actually tells us how our world ends. The film reveals a prehistoric tale that is so holy and so powerful that it will shake every part of you. Every dull and boring painting by dumb savages is actually a sophisticated warning and every painting is telling us...that our world is coming to an end. Upon the walls of old and ancient caves is the greatest story never told on this earth, and believe it or not these cave paintings actually tells us how to save ourselves from the end. Each painting allows us to hear the voices of those who died over 100,000 years ago, and the question is....if you could hear them what would you do?