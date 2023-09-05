June 13th, 2021

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on keeping steadfast in the Lord Jesus throughout this fallen world's incoming pressure and persecution. Your relationship with the Lord is more important than any pleasure on earth, start living like your entire life belongs to Him. Since when are Christians supposed to preserve their physical life at the cost of their souls? Stop sinning, repent, get rid of the demons, and live for Jesus with everything you have.

"And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them." Revelation 14:13