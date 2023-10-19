Hamas Supporters Occupy U.S. Capitol; Biden to Request $100 Billion for Foreign Wars

Yesterday, a large group of mostly Jewish demonstrators illegally entered the Cannon House Office Building near the Capitol, where House members have their offices, to protest Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Many were arrested; others were forcibly removed. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is expected to send an emergency funding request of $100 billion to Congress this week for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan.

Also, on Tuesday headlines buzzed with erroneous news that Israel had blown up a hospital in Gaza, killing hundreds of Palestinians; and while the world is distracted with wars and rumors of wars, the United Nations continues working to install a technocratic one-world government. Later in the show, John Birch Society Vice President Wayne Morrow joins us to discuss a major tool you can use for effective, pro-American activism.