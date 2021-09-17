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This is a pandemic of the vaccinated and you ain’t seen nothing yet.
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1160 views • September 17, 2021
We are seeing only the tip of the iceberg. The iceberg is coming. All fingers are pointing to the potentiality of mass mortality of the vaccinated. People have to recognize that they are being bombarded by a huge amount of propaganda which has turned our people from a society of skeptics to a community of fundamentalists. There is no debate; there is no need to look at “both sides of the coin” because the decision has already been made for them. We cannot give up trying to help these people wake up.
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