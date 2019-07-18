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She Went Back to Beautiful Somalia—Terrorists Killed Her
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43 views • July 18, 2019
Paul Joseph Watson joins— Somali journalist goes home to show how great it is and is killed by terrorists ; what will Boris Johnson do on Iran; new EU leader stands for elections as the ONLY candidate and barely wins with 9 votes; new chair designed to prevent “manspreading”
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