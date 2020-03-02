The Truth About Our Scripted World in 1967.

They love putting the truth in plain sight because they know most people are blind. I would say pretty much everyone was blind when this aired back in 1967, or at most there were very few that could see and others thought of them as crazy. I believe we have to be told in one way or another what they are doing or lying to us about. That's exactly what I believe this is, and it's the same reason why NASA keeps getting caught faking things as well. Anyway, hopefully some will see this world for what it is before it's too late. Please feel free to share, download, or mirror these videos! God Bless!TPCVideo Clip From Peekay Censored Channel:Full Video Here: