BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Former Hollywood Actress Lisa Cangelosi Explains Why She Left the Business
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
434 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
252 views • January 06, 2022
Lisa Cangelosi appeared in dozens of commercials, was a lead singer for the girl band Sirens, and appeared in many Hollywood hits. However, after 911 happened and she placed her faith in Christ, she no longer had the desire to pursue roles because the God-shaped hole in her heart was finally filled with the REAL THING! Today she is sharing her experience in the entertainment industry as a cautionary tale to educate others - especially believers. Providing both advice as well as warnings to anyone interested in pursuing the arts as a career.


TAKEAWAYS

Why Lisa headed to Hollywood

Being “In the biz” isn’t all glitz and glamour

How to decide whether or not to pursue a job in the industry

Tips on where you can pursue acting in faith-based projects


🔗 CONNECT WITH LISA CANGELOSI
Website: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0003246/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisacangelosib
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LisaCangelosi
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisa-cangelosi-brown-186ba48/

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup

📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/

🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour
Keywords
hollywoodcommercialssirensactingactresstina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showlisa cangelosi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

Cassie B.
School Districts Impose Moratoriums on Generative AI Amid Rising Parent Concerns

School Districts Impose Moratoriums on Generative AI Amid Rising Parent Concerns

Chase Codewell
Food Resiliency Through Permaculture: Why We Must Become Self-Reliant to Thrive

Food Resiliency Through Permaculture: Why We Must Become Self-Reliant to Thrive

Mike Adams
First known government hack by AI raises new alarms over Big Tech&#8217;s self-policing

First known government hack by AI raises new alarms over Big Tech’s self-policing

Cassie B.
U.S.-Registered NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Flying Near Russia&#8217;s Kaliningrad Region Borders

U.S.-Registered NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Flying Near Russia’s Kaliningrad Region Borders

Douglas Harrington
Chlorella: The tiny green tablet that could be your survival stockpile secret

Chlorella: The tiny green tablet that could be your survival stockpile secret

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy