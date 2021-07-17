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Night time tunes at the Nature Lodge and Gardens in Medellin, Colombia. I went from Newport Beach to Costa Rica and ended up in Colombia
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20 views • July 17, 2021
You have to understand that I am using my I Phone 5 for these videos so the night time resolution sucks.
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