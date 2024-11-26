© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Pumpkin Pie Politics: Bridging the Thanksgiving Divide to Protect The Family"
10 views • 5 months ago
Peter tackles the growing narrative that families should shun loved ones over political differences, as recently suggested by a well-known psychiatrist and echoed on The View. Should Thanksgiving become a battleground for political ideology, or is there a better way? We explore how Christians can approach these challenges with grace, engage thoughtfully with those who disagree, and keep family unity intact. Don’t let pumpkin pie politics allow Satan to divide your table—tune in for practical tips on navigating political conversations without losing the love and connection that Thanksgiving represents.Show more
