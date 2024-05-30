TRUMP GUILTY ON ALL 34 COUNTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HEAD "WOUND"!!!! IT'S TIME GUYS!!! JEEEESUS IS COMIN'!!!! GLORY TO GOD!!!!

Grafted In The Vine - Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/graftedinteamjesus1

PART 1: THE ANTICHRIST "TWINS" BARACK OBAMA & DONALD TRUMP

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vrWTRFtNBMxI/





TRUMP GUILTY: Jury Convicts Former President of All Counts in Historic Hush Money Trial

https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2024-05-30/trump-guilty-jury-convicts-former-president-in-historic-hush-money-and-election-interference-case





TRUMP GUILTY

https://www.msn.com/en-us/video?category=livenews&cvid=6fdefe12d8934a0e8c6e20b65fada72f&ei=44





Donald Trump confuses 9/11 with 7 Eleven - BBC News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7sXQ3YJtlqo





Donald Trump Verdict Live - Joseph Aquaviva

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AC1-a5BoO5c





revelation 13

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=revelation+13&version=NKJV





















