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Unmasking The Left's Tyranny
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60 views • February 05, 2022
Bullying Sucks
* Students are staging mask revolts.
* We started this week by telling you about America’s great awakening — over COVID, crime and counterfeit news.
* Now we’re seeing it in the classroom.
* Masks aren’t even the weirdest thing some kids are forced to deal with.
* The great awakening is here.
* It’s time to take a stand against these bullies.
* This is just the beginning.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 4 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6295569171001
* Students are staging mask revolts.
* We started this week by telling you about America’s great awakening — over COVID, crime and counterfeit news.
* Now we’re seeing it in the classroom.
* Masks aren’t even the weirdest thing some kids are forced to deal with.
* The great awakening is here.
* It’s time to take a stand against these bullies.
* This is just the beginning.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 4 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6295569171001
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