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No Farmers No Food - Binder Singh on Accidental Intentions 05/07/21
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34 views • May 08, 2021
2020 saw some of the world’s largest social rights protests, from George Floyd to the No Farmers No Food, 200,000 people cooking and eating with their bare hands yet no outbreak , no super spread no or mass infection. Actually to the contrary media outlets now are being widely criticized for spreading fear and angst amongst residents. The demonizing of the Farmers and those perceived members of the working class, foreign influence land purchases
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