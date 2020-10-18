© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hunter Biden Proves The Elites Are Too Stupid To Use Email
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • October 18, 2020
Hunter Biden is cracked, social media’s running interference, Maduro got locked out of his account, and I petition for fisticuffs.
Like, share, subscribe!
Subscribe on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zxfYeMBD8zgv/
Join Xephula Today: https://xephula.com/?ref=ScathingTake
Get in Touch: [email protected]
Join my Discord: https://discord.com/channels/754207205175197780/754207205623857168
Follow Me Elsewhere:
My Site: http://scathingtake.com/
Xephula: https://xephula.com/ScathingTake
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScathingTake/posts
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/scathingtake
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ScathingTake
Gab: https://gab.ai/ScathingTake
Curious Cat: https://curiouscat.me/ScathingTake
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/web/accounts/1041295
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScathingTake
Stories (MSM Sources Archived):
https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/hunter-biden-emails-show-leveraging-connections-with-dad-to-boost-burisma-pay/
https://archive.fo/GTn0w
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/venezuelas-covid-19-battle-badly-hamstrung-31-tons-gold-stolen-its-treasury?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+%28zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero%29
https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/man-charged-with-assault-after-farting-in-uber/
Music Used:
Earthy Crust - The Jingle Punks
Malmö City - SteviaDX
Warm – Avia
Gas Gas Gas - Manuel
Like, share, subscribe!
Subscribe on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zxfYeMBD8zgv/
Join Xephula Today: https://xephula.com/?ref=ScathingTake
Get in Touch: [email protected]
Join my Discord: https://discord.com/channels/754207205175197780/754207205623857168
Follow Me Elsewhere:
My Site: http://scathingtake.com/
Xephula: https://xephula.com/ScathingTake
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScathingTake/posts
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/scathingtake
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ScathingTake
Gab: https://gab.ai/ScathingTake
Curious Cat: https://curiouscat.me/ScathingTake
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/web/accounts/1041295
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScathingTake
Stories (MSM Sources Archived):
https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/hunter-biden-emails-show-leveraging-connections-with-dad-to-boost-burisma-pay/
https://archive.fo/GTn0w
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/venezuelas-covid-19-battle-badly-hamstrung-31-tons-gold-stolen-its-treasury?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+%28zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero%29
https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/man-charged-with-assault-after-farting-in-uber/
Music Used:
Earthy Crust - The Jingle Punks
Malmö City - SteviaDX
Warm – Avia
Gas Gas Gas - Manuel
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.