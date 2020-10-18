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Hunter Biden Proves The Elites Are Too Stupid To Use Email
ScathingTake
ScathingTake
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108 views • October 18, 2020
Hunter Biden is cracked, social media’s running interference, Maduro got locked out of his account, and I petition for fisticuffs.
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Stories (MSM Sources Archived):
https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/hunter-biden-emails-show-leveraging-connections-with-dad-to-boost-burisma-pay/
https://archive.fo/GTn0w
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/venezuelas-covid-19-battle-badly-hamstrung-31-tons-gold-stolen-its-treasury?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+%28zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero%29
https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/man-charged-with-assault-after-farting-in-uber/

Music Used:
Earthy Crust - The Jingle Punks
Malmö City - SteviaDX
Warm – Avia
Gas Gas Gas - Manuel
Keywords
trumpcensorshipfacebookelectionbig techvenezuelaubertwitterbidengoldjoeemailukrainebankssilicon valleyhuntercracknewyorkpost
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy