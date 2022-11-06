Magna and the Springs of Moses

#bibleevidence #discoveredmedia #Magna #ProjectTruthBeam #SpringsofMoses #RealMountSinai This is the place that is thought to be Magna. This is the best candidate. It fits with the path of the Israelites and meet the description of when they camped by the sea as well it is on their path. Numbers 33:10 "They moved from Elim and camped by the Red Sea." This site also hold a very ancient tradition that the Israelites and Moses stopped and drank from the 12 ground springs, which locals called the Springs of Moses. The evidence of the Exodus has been preserved! Praise God! I highly recommend Andrew Jones tours, check it out at DiscoveredSinai.com Please share this out, like, subscribe and leave a comment.

