Decentralize.TV - Episode 111 – May 29, 26 - Rizwan Virk - Simulation Theory and Cosmic Consciousness

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- Introduction and Initial Setup (0:00)
- Rizwan Virk's Background and Achievements (1:50)
- Simulation Theory and Its Implications (4:56)
- Personal Experiences and Technological Insights (10:31)
- Demonstration of Xylitol Crystallization (12:01)
- The NPC vs. RPG Axis of Simulation Theory (17:09)
- Universal and Individual Quests (34:22)
- The Mandela Effect and Branching Realities (38:34)
- Quantum Mechanics and the Multiverse (46:42)
- NAND Gates and Optoelectronics (53:17)
- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:01:30)
- Simulation Theory and AI-Generated Videos (1:04:53)
- Interview with Dr. Rizwan Virk (1:07:01)
- Practical Takeaways from the Interview (1:08:45)
- The Role of Consciousness and the Universe (1:11:53)
- Promoting Financial Literacy and Personal Liability (1:14:43)
- Final Thoughts and Closing Remarks (1:17:10)
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