Ivan Raiklin | Exposing Corruption in the Government - Reawaken America Tour - Miami, FL

Pastor Michael Petro from VOHRadio and VOHNews sits down with Ivan Raiklin, a 25 year veteran National Security Expert spanning a career as a Green Beret Commander, Intelligence professional, military diplomat and Constitutional Attorney at the recent Reawaken America Tour event by Clay Clark and General Flynn in Miami, FL.





In this interview, Ivan Raiklin shares his experience and research into various instances of corruption by our Federal government. Ivan asserts that there is a deliberate assault on our nation’s freedom and the number one way this is being perpetrated is through the false information spread through the media. Ivan Raiklin’s main goal is to bring exposure to true information on pertinent issues and things that would otherwise be hidden. He is the host of the Raiklin Report which exists to expose manipulated and censored information through free speech.





